Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Albemarle updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-12.25 EPS.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.81.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 489,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,534,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

