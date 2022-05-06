Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $293.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.86.

Shares of ALB opened at $236.50 on Friday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

