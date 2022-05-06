Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Cowen

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALB. Cowen lifted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.86.

NYSE:ALB traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,822. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average is $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 6.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

