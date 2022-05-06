Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

ALX opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.13. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $241.49 and a 1-year high of $299.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

