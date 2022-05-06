Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AQN. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.78.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,390,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

