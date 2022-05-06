Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Alkermes news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,011. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

