Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.45 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.40 by $2.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS.

NYSE:Y opened at $834.75 on Friday. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $782.68 and a 200-day moving average of $710.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alleghany by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alleghany by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alleghany by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Y. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

