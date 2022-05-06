Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $844.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,764,000 after acquiring an additional 447,612 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

