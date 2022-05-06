Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $24.00 Per Share

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will earn $24.00 per share for the year.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.58) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Shares of ALGT traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $153.66. 872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.50. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $235.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,583. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

