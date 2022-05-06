ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. ALLETE updated its FY13 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

NYSE:ALE opened at $59.81 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

