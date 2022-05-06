ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY13 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY13 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ALLETE by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

