ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 215,877 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.