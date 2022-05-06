Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($283.16) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €249.14 ($262.26).
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €199.76 ($210.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.89. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($217.68).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
