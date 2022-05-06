Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of AMOT opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $402.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.