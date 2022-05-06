Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,042. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

