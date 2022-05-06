Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 101.79% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 69.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 503.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

