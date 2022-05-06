Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

