Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRTS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
