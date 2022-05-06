Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIMC. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

