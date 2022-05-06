Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

AIMC opened at $39.43 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

