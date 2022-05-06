Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.95 million.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.55.

TSE:AIF opened at C$45.43 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$44.56 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Insiders acquired a total of 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 over the last ninety days.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

