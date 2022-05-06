Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

