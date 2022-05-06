Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Altus Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.