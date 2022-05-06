Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ambev by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 228,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.