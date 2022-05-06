AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 155,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.71. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $72.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

