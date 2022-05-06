Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $93.25 on Friday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

