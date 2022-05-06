Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

