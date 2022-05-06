American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

