Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

USAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Americas Silver by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Americas Silver by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.29. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 67.93%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

