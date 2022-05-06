AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will announce $58.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.37 billion and the lowest is $57.67 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $53.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $236.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.82 billion to $237.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $248.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.32 billion to $250.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.57.

ABC stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $137.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock worth $14,692,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

