AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

AMETEK stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $121.33 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.44.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

