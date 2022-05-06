AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

AMN opened at $93.36 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

