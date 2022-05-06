Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.
AMRX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.44. 8,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,808. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
