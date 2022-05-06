Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

AMRX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.44. 8,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,808. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,261,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 372,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 244,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 141,058 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

