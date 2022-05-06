Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

AMRX stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 775.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.