Analysts Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will post $292.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.93 million and the lowest is $289.60 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $259.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $386.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.54. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

