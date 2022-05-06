Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to report $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

