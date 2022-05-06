Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.65 Million

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $475.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.70 million and the lowest is $473.60 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $541.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.80. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HELE opened at $207.15 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $189.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 411.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

