Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will post sales of $388.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.10 million. Okta reported sales of $251.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.48.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,716,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $109.90 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.08.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

