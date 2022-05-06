Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.17 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $36.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.05 billion to $36.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.95 billion to $39.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $13,689,175. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.33 and a 200 day moving average of $167.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.