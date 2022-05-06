Analysts Expect Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Archer Aviation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Archer Aviation.

A number of analysts have commented on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 249,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

