Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.28 billion and the lowest is $11.22 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $9.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $48.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.21 billion to $53.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.24 billion to $57.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.