Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $399.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) to post sales of $399.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.07 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $170.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.
RHP stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after buying an additional 359,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
