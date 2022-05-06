Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,918,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,827,000 after acquiring an additional 181,179 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

