Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will report sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. TELUS posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,111,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,165,000 after purchasing an additional 735,297 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TU stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

