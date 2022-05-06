Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the highest is $3.96 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.70 and its 200 day moving average is $221.87.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 114,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $5,103,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

