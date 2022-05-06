Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $91.66 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

