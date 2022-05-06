Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

VMC stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.42. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $329,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

