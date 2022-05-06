Analysts Issue Forecasts for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $34.66 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

