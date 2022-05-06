Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $29.48

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.48.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.