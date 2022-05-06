Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Target Price at C$91.10

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.10.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,579,294.

Shares of AEM traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$74.59. 124,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,788. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$58.02 and a 12-month high of C$89.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.50. The firm has a market cap of C$33.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

